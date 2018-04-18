Minor girl raped by neighbour in Delhi, girl’s family receives WhatsApp video

Even though protests are being carried out nationwide against crimes on children, there are reports of rape on children every day and many incidents are being reported daily.

In yet another incident in Delhi, a 12 year old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in outer Delhi’s Rohini area.

Her family came to know about this horrifying incident only after they received a video of their daughter being raped on WhatsApp.

Police arrested three accused persons in this case including their neighbour who raped the girl and two others who recorded the video. Police arrested them on Monday night from Mangolpur Kalan area.

Police said that a yung man named Bunty lured the girl and took her to a community centre and then to a secluded place and raped her. Two of his friends accompanied him and recorded the crime.

He even threatened the girl of severe consequences if she spoke about it to anyone. The girl was kept quiet but her mother received a video on her WhatsApp in which their neighbour forced himself on her daughter and after that she filed a police complaint.

A case has been filed under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act. The girl’s mother said that they are facing pressure from the accused person’s family to withdraw the case. She said that Bunty was a powerful person in that area and his family members have a strong hold there. They are also putting pressure to leave the locality.