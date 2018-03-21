Mollywood actor Narain to work with Samantha in U-Turn Tamil-Telugu remake

Mollywood actor Narain is all set to team up with Samantha Akkineni for the Tamil-Telugu remake of U-Turn.

Narain who is selective about his roles has recently wrapped up the shooting of his Tamil film Othaikki Othai and is also part of Mohanlal’s Odiyan. He is going to be seen in Tamil-Telugu remake of U-Turn which will start soon.

Pawan Kumar is going to be the director for U-Turn Tamil-Telugu remake and is a remake of Kannada movie U-Turn that featured Shraddha Srinath. Samantha is playing the female lead in remake.

Narain is at present busy with the shooting of Odiyan and is in Palakkad, Kerala and is sharing the screen space with Mohanlal, Prakash Raj and Manju Warrier.