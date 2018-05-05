Nag Ashwin’s Mahanati completes censor formalities with no cuts

Director Nag Ashwin’s upcoming film Mahanati has grabbed the attention of film lovers since the day it was announced.

Mahanati has completed its censor formalities with no cuts. Mahanati is a biopic based on the late actor Savitri. Keerthy Suresh is playing the role of Savitri and Dulquer Salmaan as Gemini Ganeshan.

Priyanka Dutt is producing the movie with massive budget and features Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, Vijay Devarakonda, Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj in other important roles in the film.

Mahanati is issued with clean U certificate without a single cut. It is reported that the film received a great appreciation from the members of the censor board. With this, all the formalities have been finished and it gearing up for the grand release on May 9. Mickey J Meyer composed music for the film.