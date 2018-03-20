Nagarjuna-Nani multi-starrer film shooting starts in Hyderabad

The much awaited Nagarjuna-Nani multi-starrer movie has started its shooting in Hyderabad on the occasion of Ugadi.

There was a sense of eagerness on the sets of Nagarjuna-Nani multi-starrer film shooting sets after it was started on Sunday. The film is expected to be a laugh riot along with different elements to it and the film makers are very confident that it reaches the expectations of the audience.

Akkineni Nagarjuna (Photo Courtesy: Raju Gari Gadhi 2)

Nagarjuna

Sairam Aditya who helmed films like Bhale Manchi Roju is directing this multi-starrer and Ashwini Dutt is the producer for this yet-to-be titled film.

