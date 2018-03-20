Nagarjuna-Nani multi-starrer film shooting starts in Hyderabad

The much awaited Nagarjuna-Nani multi-starrer movie has started its shooting in Hyderabad on the occasion of Ugadi.

There was a sense of eagerness on the sets of Nagarjuna-Nani multi-starrer film shooting sets after it was started on Sunday. The film is expected to be a laugh riot along with different elements to it and the film makers are very confident that it reaches the expectations of the audience.

Sairam Aditya who helmed films like Bhale Manchi Roju is directing this multi-starrer and Ashwini Dutt is the producer for this yet-to-be titled film.