Nayanthara approached for Anushka role in Pari Tamil remake

Anushka Sharma’s recent movie Pari earned decent returns at the box-office and the lead actress got rave reviews for her performance in the supernatural horror thriller.

As per the latest buzz, it is revealed that Nayanthara has been approached to play the lead role in the Tamil remake of Pari.

Bollywood Pari movie was produced under Anushka’s own banner Clean Slate Films. Now the remake rights of the Pari movie has been bought by big Kollywood producer and he want Nayanthara to reprise Anushka’s role for the remake.

Nayanthara has worked in many horror films like Maya, Dora and Kaashmora. It is yet to be finalized by Nayanthara and if everything goes well Nayanthara may accept the offer.