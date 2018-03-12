Nepal plane crash : US-Bangla passenger aircraft crashes, 50 feared dead

Nepal plane crash latest news updates: A passenger aircraft operated by US-Bangla Airlines carrying 67 passengers and four crew members crashed in Kathmandu when it hit an airport fence and burst into flames.

In Nepal plane crash, at least 50 people are thought to be feared dead when the passenger flight was coming in to land at the Kathmandu airport.

Army spokesman Gokul Bhandari reported: “We have recovered 50 dead bodies so far,”. Most of the people had been rescued from the burning wreckage of the Bombardier Q400 series aircraft and the rescue team had to fine nine more people.

The US-Bangla aircraft burst into flames and came to rest in a field near the tarmac of Tribhuvan International Airport. Most of the recovered bodies were charred and are covered by cloth. Thick smoke was coming out from the aircraft.

Army personnel and rescue workers rushed to the crash scene and carried out the rescue operations after the flames were doused off.

The aircraft was 17 years old and descended to an airport altitude of 4,400 feet and then ascended up to 6,600 feet before it crashed two minutes later.

Nepal has had a poor air safety record and often face trouble at remote airstrips. US-Bangla Group is a US Bangladesh joint venture company.