Nivetha Thomas to pair up with Nara Rohit in Shabdham

Nivetha Thomas is going to pair up with Nara Rohit in his upcoming film Shabdham which was announced a few days back.

When the project Shabdham was announced and launched by Nara Rohith, there was no information about the female lead and now the film makers are planning to rope in Nivetha Thomas as the female lead.

It is revealed that the female lead will have an equal importance and the film demands a performing actress for the role. The film makers have decided to make her sign the film after watching her performance in her recent hit Ninnu Kori.

Nivetha Thomas is in high demand but she is not signing each and every film that is coming her way and is choosing the roles and also considering each and every aspect of the scripts being offered to her.

Nivetha Thomas has not signed any film after the success of Jai Lava Kusa that was released last year. Other reason for her not signing the films is that she wants to concentrate on her education and complete her graduation before signing next film.

Nara Rohit will be seen playing the role of a hearing-impaired person in Shabdham which is directed by PB Manjunath.