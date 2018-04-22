Nude gunman shoots three people at Tennessee restaurant in US

At least three people were killed and four others were injured after a nude gunman opened fire in the early hours of Sunday at a restaurant on the outskirts of Nashville, Tennessee.

As per the statement issued by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the shooting took place at around 3:25 AM at Waffle House in Antioch, a suburb southeast of Nashville.

One of the patron took away the gunman’s rifle and he was nude. He ran away on foot. The nude gunman was a white man with short hair.