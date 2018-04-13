Ohmkar Sixth Sense records TRPs, Ohmkar introduces participants

Director Ohmkar is back with a successful television show Sixth Sense that received overwhelming response from the audience.

Ohmkar Sixth Sense registered record TRP ratings and ensured that Star MAA remains as the number 1 channel among the telugu entertainment channel.

Sixth Sense is aired between 9:30 to 10:30 pm during weekends and its first episode was aired on March 31 and got a very good response for its first episode. The show recorded 8.4 million viewers and stood as the highest launch TVR’s of 9.1 as per the latest BARC ratings. The show got 7 for Saturday and 11.3 for Sunday episode.

Alok Jain, executive vice president and business head of Star Maa said: “At Star Maa, we believe in entertaining our viewers with diverse and innovative programming.

While we continue to dominate the prime time with our fiction, it has just been amplified further with the launch of our latest non-fiction Sixth Sense which marks the re-entry of Ohmkar as the anchor and producer.

The stellar ratings of the show have helped Star Maa firm up its position even further. Be it the international format or home ground format, we have always created a unique presentation to our viewers,”.

Ohmkar introduced as many as 16 celebrity participants who will take part in the Sixth Sense. The list of Participants of Sixth Sense includes Suma & Rajiv Kanakala, Mumaith Khan, Prince, TejaswiMadivada, VJ Ravi, Rohini, ,ChalakiChanti, Hyper Aadhi, Shekar Master, Adarsh, Babu Gogineni, Mahesh Kathi, Hariteja, Getup Srinu, Dhanraj, Satya and EeshaRebba.