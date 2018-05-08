Online auditions on in full swing for Bigg Boss Telugu 2

Bigg Boss fans got very much excited after the StarMAA channel announced that the second season of Bigg Boss Telugu is open for common people in a video that was released on May 5 featuring ex-contestant Diksha Panth.

Bigg Boss Telugu 1 became very popular with Jr NTR hosting the show that was premiered last year and the Bogg Boss Telugu 2 has high expectations.

The channel released a promo on their social media page that wrote: “Chance for Common Man to be in #BiggBossTelugu – Season 2. Log on to https://biggbosstelugu.startv.com/ and upload your video for auditions.”

The Bigg Boss Telugu 2 promo received more than 77 shares, 53k views, 963 like and numerous comments. Audience are excited to get an opportunity to get a chance in the show and some other wonder why people would watch common people on-screen.

However, the program is being promoted in full swing and got a good response in social media.

Most of the comments made by fans claim to have applied for the show themselves and they filled up the form available in the link and uploading their audition videos.

There are also some people who complained that the website lacked a submit button after the form is filled. So the show has already garnered a lot of response and everyone is very much excited to know about the contestants of the Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

Yet another thing is yet to be confirmed by the channel as who would be hosting the second season of Bigg Boss Telugu whether Jr NTR will return or Nani will host the show. More details are awaited.