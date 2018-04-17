Partially eaten tourist body recovered in Uttarakhand Rajaji tiger reserve

In an astonishing incident, partially eaten body of a tourist was found in Uttarakhand’s Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

The deceased was identified as Tek Chand aged 56 years from Haryana of Palwal district. He had gone missing and it seems that he was attacked by a leopard as his body was found near a temple in the Motichur range of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand. His body was found on Monday.

His body is kept in a mortuary and post mortem has to be conducted. The injuries reveal that he was killed by a leopard.

Tek Chand had gone to Neelkanth on Sunday along with his elder brother and other family members. Chand went into the forests behind the Satyanarayan temple in Raiwala at around 4 PM on Sunday on their way back home.

He did not return and his family members filed a missing complaint and the search was launched. His partially eaten body was found from the forest behind the temple at around 10:30 AM on Monday.

This is not the first incident, but the seventeenth incident in that area in three years. Even hoarding were set up in the Motichur area that warns people of threat from wild animals. But the travelers ignore the warnings and enter the forests.