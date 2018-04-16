Pawan Kalyan advises Sri Reddy to fight in courts in Casting Couch issue

Pawan Kalyan advised actress Sri Reddy who is protesting against casting couch in Tollywood to fight in courts legally by filing cases on the persons concerned in the police stations on the injustice made to her.

Pawan Kalyan spoke to media on Saturday and said that Sri Reddy should stop criticizing the Tollywood on the television as it would be of no use to her and instead she should fight openly in the courts against the injustice which she faced personally. Pawan Kalyan advised her to file complaints in the police stations who cheated her.

He added that there won’t be any forgiveness to those who commit atrocities on women across the country and said that we need strong laws to protect women from sexual harassments.

Pawan Kalyan said that his Jana Sena Party is against amendments made to SC and STs Act. He staged a dharna at the Necklace Road to protest against Kathuva and Unnao rapes and said that the accused persons should be punished severely.