Poonam Kaur to make TV debut with Swarna Khadgam serial

Poonam Kaur is all set to make her small screen debut with a mega serial produced by the Baahubali team soon.

Poonam Kaur has been roped in an important role in the epic TV show, Swarna Khadgam. With this epic serial, she will be making her grand debut in TV.

Poonam Kaur will be seen in the character of a queen in the Vijayendra Prasad story and the shooting for this mega project has been initiated quite some time back.

Poonam Kaur expressed her interest to play historical roles during one of her TV appearances in the past. Now her wish has come true as K Raghavendra Rao, presenter of Baahubali gave her a chance for a historical role.