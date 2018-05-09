Producer Gopal Reddy son Bhargav Reddy found dead in Nellore mysteriously

Producer Gopal Reddy’s son Sannareddy Bhargav Reddy aged 47 years was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Nellore on Tuesday.

Bhargav Reddy’s body was found floating in the Bay of Bengal between Anjalapuram and Srinivasapuram villages in Vakadu mandal of SPSR Nellore district on Tuesday morning.

S Gopal Reddy is a popular producer with Bhargava Arts Production Company. It has many successful movies to its credit, many featuring Balakrishna in the lead role.

S Bhargav Reddy visited their factory on Monday at around 4:30 PM and paid salaries to his staff. He then went to the sea coast along with his pet dog late in the evening. The dog was not traced till now.

Gopal Reddy’s family established a hatchery at Pambali village in Vakadu mandal twenty years back and was managed by his brother till he died in 2008.

Bhargav Reddy who lived in Chennai took over the reins of the hatchery and came to the factory on Monday. As he did not return for dinner, the staff launched a search for him and approached the police when they failed to contact any of his relatives.

Few fishermen found a body in the sea near Srinivasapuram and alerted the police. Vakadu circle inspector U Satyanarayana went to the spot even before the staff of the hatchery identified the body.

His staff think that he could have drowned when he ventured into the sea to bathe his dog as he do it regularly when he visit the hatchery.

But there are doubts because of the location where the body was recovered. As per the local people, Srinivasapuram is the upstream of Pambali and the body is expected to move downstream usually.

Bhargav has been living alone and his only sister lives in Geneva. She is on her way to India after knowing the news and Bhargav’s body has been shifted to Nellore to preserve till she arrives.

A suspicious death case has been registered by the police and they are carrying out the investigation to confirm if there is any foul play.

Gopal Reddy produced many hit films in 1980s and 1990s including Madhura Nagarilo, Muddula Menalludu, Murali Krishnudu, Muvva Gopaludu, Muddula Krishnaiah, Maa Pallelo Gopaludu, Mangamma Gari Manamadu.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is the actor who is seen in most of the Gopal Reddy’s films directed by ace director Kodi Ramakrishna. Gopal Reddy died in 2008 and after that the firm stopped producing films as his only son Bhargav Reddy switched over to other business activities.