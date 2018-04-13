Ram Charan, Samantha Rangasthalam to be dubbed in other languages

Ram Charan and Samantha starrer Rangasthalam has opened up grandly on March 30 and is getting an over-whelming response from the audience.

Rangasthalam has already collected 103 crore and it has become the third all-time grossing Telugu movie after Baahubali.

As per the latest reports, Rangasthalam movie makers are now busy dubbing the hit film in four Indian languages, Tamil, Malayalam, Bhojpuri and Hindi. It is also revealed that many other languages are being considered for dubbing.

Rangasthalam has exceeded the expectations and film makers are confident that the dubbed versions will create the records and recreate the same impact same as the original.

Rangasthalam director is Sukumar and the film is set in the 80s. Ram Charan became popular as Chitti Babu and Aadhi Pinisetty acted as his brother as Kumar Babu who fight against the President of their village, Jagapathi Babu.