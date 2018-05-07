Ram Charan, Upasana makes surprise visit to Jr NTR home with cake

Jr NTR gets a surprise visitor to his home on their wedding anniversary as Ram Charan and Upasana visited their house with a cake.

The picture of Ram Charan, Upasana, Jr NTR, Pranathi and Abhay Ram has gone viral on the social media. The photo was taken on Saturday on the occasion of Jr NTR and Pranathi’s wedding anniversary.

The families spent around 30 minutes of time together to celebrate the occasion. It was earlier reported that Jr NTR and Laxmi Pranathi are expecting their second child by the end of this month or early next month.

On the work front, Jr NTR is busy with the shooting of Trivikram Srinivas project and the Bigg Boss Telugu 1 anchor has been trying to spend most of the time possible with his wife.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR are known to be good friends in Tollywood and they will work together in SS Rajamouli’s next project.