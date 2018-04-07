Russian flight makes emergency landing at Delhi airport with 344 passengers on board

A Russian flight made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi on Saturday evening following a technical problem.

There were 344 passengers on board in the Russian aircraft when it made a non-scheduled emergency landing at IGI Airport and all the passengers are reported to be safe.

Aeroplane generic image

Generic image of an aeroplane. Photo courtesy of arztsamui/Freedigitalphotos.net.

The Russian aircraft was heading to Yekaterinburg from Phu Quoc in Vietnam and it landed at Runway number 11 under full emergency protocol at 18:08 IST.

AS per news reports to ANI by IGI airport official: “Information was received at Police Station IGI Airport from CISF control room at 05:22 pm regarding emergency landing of flight number ABG 8772, a non-scheduled flight. Now, the said flight has safely landed at 06:05 pm with 344 passengers on runway number 1129.”

Eight fire engines and ambulances were arranged at the runway as the aircraft landed on the runway at IGI Airport, New Delhi.

