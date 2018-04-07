Russian flight makes emergency landing at Delhi airport with 344 passengers on board

A Russian flight made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi on Saturday evening following a technical problem.

There were 344 passengers on board in the Russian aircraft when it made a non-scheduled emergency landing at IGI Airport and all the passengers are reported to be safe.

The Russian aircraft was heading to Yekaterinburg from Phu Quoc in Vietnam and it landed at Runway number 11 under full emergency protocol at 18:08 IST.

AS per news reports to ANI by IGI airport official: “Information was received at Police Station IGI Airport from CISF control room at 05:22 pm regarding emergency landing of flight number ABG 8772, a non-scheduled flight. Now, the said flight has safely landed at 06:05 pm with 344 passengers on runway number 1129.”

Eight fire engines and ambulances were arranged at the runway as the aircraft landed on the runway at IGI Airport, New Delhi.