Russian military helicopter crashes in Baltic Sea, two pilots dead

A Russian military helicopter crashed over the Baltic Sea during a training night flight, in which two pilots were killed as reported by the Russian army on Friday.

The Russian helicopter crash took place in the Russian region of Kaliningrad, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania at 20:30 GMT on Thursday night. Russian Baltic Fleet issued a statement regarding the helicopter crash news.

The Russian helicopter was Ka-29 helicopter with two pilots who were killed in the accident. A search operation has been launched to recover the pilot’s bodies. This crash took place after a Mi-8 helicopter crashed in a city in far eastern Russia on Wednesday, in which six people were killed.

The helicopter was operated by the local Vostok airline.