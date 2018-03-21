Russian model jumps from 6th floor of hotel to escape from sexual assault in Dubai

In a shocking incident reported in Dubai, a Russian model jumped off the sixth floor of a hotel when she was trying to escape from an American businessman who tried to rape and kill her.

The Russian Model was now left with a broken back and was arrested after the businessman made allegations on her that she attacked him first.

The model told her friends and relatives that the businessman held a knife to her throat when she refused his proposal of having sex with him. But the businessman defended himself against her attack and which made authorities to arrest her and took her into custody in her hospital bed.

Model’s mother hit back at the social media claims that the woman was working as an escort in Dubai. The model has to undergo expensive surgery and rehabilitation that may take time due to serious injuries.