SBI Chief says cash shortage problem will be fixed by tomorrow

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said that the problem of cash crunch in most of the states will be resolved by Friday as currency is being transported to areas which are run out of money in ATMs.

Rajnish Kumar said that there is a problem in some states as ATMs are dry and due to non availability of cash of particular denomination.

He said: “It is not a uniform cash crunch problem. It is there in regions like Telangana and Bihar. We are hoping that the problem will be resolved by Friday because cash is in transition and it is reaching these states by Thursday evening,”.

The finance ministry said this week that there is an unusual demand for cash in some states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka. It was reported that the currency demand reached up by Rs 45,000 crore in the first 13 days of the April.

He added that money should be recycled, that means if people withdraw money from a bank, the money is to be deposited back as well.

Subhash Chandra Garg, Enternal Affairs Secretary had earlier in the week said that government suspects that Rs 2,000 notes are being hoarded as they are not coming into circulation fast enough.

The printing of Rs 500 notes have been increased 5 times to deal with cash crunch.