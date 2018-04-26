School bus accident in UP : 13 children die after train hits bus at crossing

At least 13 school children died on the spot and eight others were injured after a train hits a school bus at unmanned crossing in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The school children belong to Divine Public School and were killed on the spot when Thawe-Kapatanganj passenger train (55075) hit the school van at crossing gate at Behpurva.

The school van filled with 25 people including school children who are below ten years of age. The passenger train was heading to Gorakhpur from Siwan in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his deep condolences on the accident and directed District Administration to provide required help and medical aid to the victims.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and directed an inquiry into the cause of the accident.