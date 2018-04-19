Scientists by chance develop plastic-eating enzyme, may solve global pollution

The scientists of the University of Portsmouth accidentally developed a super-powered version of plastic-eating enzyme that may help in solving global pollution problem.

This enzyme is capable of eating plastic, which cannot be degraded naturally. The developed substance is based on an enzyme that works as a biological catalyst. This was first produced by bacteria living in a Japanese recycling center. Researchers suggested that it evolved it in order to eat plastic.

By producing this enzyme, it allowed the research team to produce a substance that is capable of digesting plastic more effectively than anything found in nature.

Professor McGeehan said: “Serendipity often plays a significant role in fundamental scientific research and our discovery here is no exception,”.

The scientists suggested that their method can be used to make plastic recycling far more effective as breaking plastic into simple pieces is not useful. The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Pollution has been creating serious health issues and even though many ways are being discovered, the beat way is to recycle plastic as plastic pollution adversely affects wildlife, wildlife habitat and humans.