Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame to pair up with Kalyan Ram

Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame is all set to romance Kalyan Ram in his upcoming flick as one of the heroines.

Shalini Pandey became popular with her performance in youth-centred flick, Arjun Reddy and offers have been pouring in for the actress.

The film makers have finally decided to rope in Shalini Reddy for the role after considering few other actresses. This upcoming movie is touted to be a thriller and that marks Shalini Pandey’s third film in Tollywood.

The film makers have started talks with a leading actress Nivetha Thomas to play the second heroine role. Nivetha Thomas was last seen in Jr NTR starrer Jai Lava Kusa.

Shalini Pandey is overjoyed about the character and the film’s script. She is yet to sign the movie. The film makers are expecting her to sign the contract soon.