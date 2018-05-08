Shalini Pandey roped in a thriller movie with Kalyanram & Nivetha Thomas

Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame will be seen as a strong, independent girl in a thriller movie featuring Kalyanram and Nivetha Thomas.

The film director is KV Guhan and the movie is going to be a thriller.

Shalini Pandey was approached for the role and she said: “When I heard the script, I responded to it emotionally, and so I instantly signed the project. My role will be completely different from the character I played in Arjun Reddy. I will play a strong and an independent girl who knows what she wants. As an actor with a theatre background, nothing appeals to me more than a solid story”.

Shalini Pandey added: “I have always loved acting because it lets me live different characters, and it never gets monotonous. I did theatre before I started doing films, and I remain the same person I was then. I am pleased to receive such a warm reception; I value it”.

The film was launched recently and is all set to go on floors post summer.