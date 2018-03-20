Shriya Saran marriage pictures leaked, Andrei woos Shreya with Hindi speech

South Indian actress Shriya Saran got married to her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in a Hindu traditional wedding in Udaipur in a private affair on Monday, March 12.

Shriya maintained suspense over her marriage news with the Russian sportsman and entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev and finally tied the knot according to Hindu rituals in a grand style in Udaipur desi wedding.

Shriya Saran, Andrei Koscheev marriage pictures and videos have been shared by her fan clubs in instagram which are going viral now in social media. Shriya Sarana and Andrei KKoscheev are seen dressed in Indian traditional attire for the evening and Andrei was wearing a bandhgala and turban and as always Shriya looked beautiful in a traditional saree and ethnic jewellery.

Haldi ceremony took place on Sunday evening and Shriya was seen enjoying a drink followed by a Holi party in which her friends and well-wishers were seen dancing together. The couple was seen enjoying a dance together in Sangeet ceremony.

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev got engaged on Monday afternoon and exchanged the rings. Shriya’s parents were seen in the pictures. Wedding ceremony took place in the evening and Andrei was sitting on a horse and his close ones dance in front of the horse in Baraat.

After the wedding rituals, Andrei was seen saying a speech for Shriya in Hindi: “Wo pyaar nai, sauda kare. Aur Sahiba, pyaar me sauda nai hota.” (In love, we don’t compromise). For this Shriya replied “You’re telling me you’ll accept all my madness? My friends thought I will change for once.” He jokes saying “She is changing already,” then adds, “Love is a huge word and her love makes me better every day.”

The wedding rituals ended with a reception in which the newlywed couple dances together.