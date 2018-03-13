Singer Aditya Narayan arrested for ramming car into autorickshaw

Playback singer Udit Narayan’s son Aditya Narayan was arrested for injuring two persons after his high-end car rammed into an auto rickshaw in which they were travelling in suburban Andheri.

Aditya Narayan aged 30 was arrested on Monday after the police received a complaint from the injured persons. Aditya Narayan was behind the wheel of Mercedes car and hit an autorickshaw on Lokhandwala Back Road in the afternoon as reportd by Versova police station official.

Aditya Narayan later shifted the injured people Rajkumar Palekar aged 64, auto driver and Surekha Shivekar aged 32 to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Shivekar filed a complaint at the Versova police, and a case was registered against the singer under sections 279 for rash driving, section 338 for causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others of the IPC and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Aditya Narayan was arrested and was later released as all the cases against him are bailable. He sung for films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela:Ramleela, etc.