Sonam Kapoor ties the knot with Anand Ahuja in traditional Anand Karaj ceremony

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony today attended by close friends and relatives.Sonam Kapoor has finally became Mrs Anand Ahuja in a close-knit ceremony after two-day Mehendi and Sangeet functions.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding was an intimate and private affair with only close family members and friends. All family members included Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Mohit Marwah were seen outside the venue.