Sonam Kapoor ties the knot with Anand Ahuja in traditional Anand Karaj ceremony
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding was an intimate and private affair with only close family members and friends. All family members included Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Mohit Marwah were seen outside the venue.
Anand Ahuja looked royal in a sherwani. In addition to the family members, the wedding was graced by top Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Aamir’s son Junaid Khan, Sonam’s BFF Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, their little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, politician Amar Singh, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji and Sonam’s good friend Swara Bhasker.