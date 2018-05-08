Sonam Kapoor ties the knot with Anand Ahuja in traditional Anand Karaj ceremony

Posted on 8th May 2018 By oyechronicle Entertainment News Today

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony today attended by close friends and relatives.Sonam Kapoor has finally became Mrs Anand Ahuja in a close-knit ceremony after two-day Mehendi and Sangeet functions.

Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja wedding (Image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Russia/Twitter)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding was an intimate and private affair with only close family members and friends. All family members included Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Mohit Marwah were seen outside the venue.

Anand Ahuja looked royal in a sherwani. In addition to the family members, the wedding was graced by top Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Aamir’s son Junaid Khan, Sonam’s BFF Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, their little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, politician Amar Singh, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji and Sonam’s good friend Swara Bhasker.

