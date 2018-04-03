South Africa Mother of the Nation, Nelson Mandela’s ex-wife dies on Monday

Nelson Mandela’s ex-wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Mother of the Nation of South Africa died in a hospital on Monday after a prolonged illness.

Madikizela-Mandela aged 81 died peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones.

She was a prominent anti-apartheid activist and South Africans mourn the death of their Mother of the Nation.

Madikizela- Mandela was married to Nelson Mandel in 1958 and their relation continued till 1996. Nelson Mandela died in 2013 and was imprisoned throughout most of their marriage. Their own activism against white minority rule made her imprisoned for months and was house arrested for years.

Her family reported that she kept the memory of her imprisoned husband Nelson Mandela alive during his years on Robben Island and helped give the struggle for justice in South Africa for which he was most recognized.

Madikizela dedicated most of her adult life for the welfare and cause of the people and for this she was known as the Mother of the Nation of South Africa.

Her political activism was marred by her conviction in 1991 for kidnap and assault and she was fined. She faced allegations again during 1997 hearings before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which is a panel that investigated apartheid-era crimes.

She was convicted of fraud as a parliamentarian after South Africa’s first all-race elections. She had been in and out of the hospital since the start of 2018 and the family would release the details of her memorial and funeral services after finalizing.