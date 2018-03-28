South Indian actress Jayanthi may be discharged soon

South Indian actress Jayanthi was admitted in ICU under critical condition on Tuesday and this lead to rumours of her death.

Jayanthi’s son clarified that his mother is alive as the media started spreading fake news about her death and put an end to the confusion about her health. It is reported that Jayanthi has been suffering from asthma for the past 35 years and used inhalers every day. She was never admitted to any hospital for breathing problem. Her health deteriorated on Tuesday and was admitted to Sidvin Hospital and upon doctor’s advice, she was later shifted to Vikram Hospital in Cunningham Road.

Jayanthi is now kept under observation for 24 hours and is at present on the ventilator. Her condition is stable and might be discharged soon. It is also reported that she is shifted out of the ICU and is responding well to the treatment and may remain in the hospital for two more days.