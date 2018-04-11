Sri Reddy leaks intimate photos of her with Abhiram Daggubati

Actress Sri Reddy continues her protest against casting couch with her stripping act and now she started to leak her intimate photos with top celebrities.

In a turn of events, she was even asked to vacate her rented house by the owner for her flat. But she is maintaining that she is innocent and is a victim.

In a recent interview of Sri Reddy with India Today, she said: “I am a victim. One of the producers’ sons used me in the studio. Studio belongs to the government; they have assigned the property to the guy. Why is the government giving studios?”.

She added: “He used to take me to the studio and he used to f**k me. He is the son of a top producer who is ruling the Telugu film industry. He used to force sex (on me). He would ask me to come to the studio and I said I will go only to talk, not for any sexual act. But after going there, he used to force (me to have) sex,”.

She stated that she would leak the photos of the person who used her and she leaked photos of Abhiram Daggubati, who is brother of Rana Daggubati. Abhiram Daggubati is Tollywood’s top producer Suresh Babu’s son.

She revealed few intimate photos of her with Abhiram, where he touched her at inappropriate places, but if we look other than their faces, it seems Sri Reddy clicked the photos and she is very much happy in those pictures. No signs of her reluctance can be seen in those photos.

In her recent interview with News 18, she said: “Suresh Babu’s son cheated me so badly. Studio belongs to the government and it is meant help and support people. He took to the studio and f_ked (me) so badly”.