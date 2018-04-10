Sri Reddy, who stripped to protest for casting couch asked to vacate house

It was earlier reported that tollywood actress Sri Reddy stripped off her clothes to show her protest against casting couch in Telugu film industry infront of Movie Artists Association office.

Sri Reddy removed her clothes in front of MAA office on Saturday. After that MAA instructed its all 900 members not to work with her and also took steps of withholding her membership.

Another consequence of her stripping act is that she was asked to vacate her flat in Humayun Nagar area of Hyderabad by her flat owner.

Sri Reddy posted the same on her facebook page that reads: “My (house) owner called me and told to vacate the house…what a great person. He works as an IAS officer”.

Sri Reddy also owns a web page named SriLeaks, in which she promised to expose the alleged exploitation of women in Tollywood.