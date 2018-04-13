Sridevi gets best actress award, 65th National Film Awards full list

The 65th National Film Awards announcement is held at PIB Conference Room, Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi by the 10 member jury panel headed by the director Shekhar Kapur.

Sri Devi was honoured with the best actress award for her role in Mom. Check below the National Film Awards full list

Best Director: Jayaraj (Bhayanakam)

Best Actress: Sridevi for ‘Mom’.

Best Male Playback Singer: Yesudas

Best Child Artist: Anita Das for ‘The Village Rockstar’

Best Screenplay (Original): ‘Thondimuthalum Driksaakshiyum’

Best Screenplay (Adapted): ‘Bhayanakam’

Best Cinematography: ‘Bhayankam’

Best Female Playback Singer: Waang by Sasha Tirupathi (‘Kaatru Veliyidai’)

Best Sound Design: Walking With The Wind (‘Ladakhi Film’)

Best Location Sound Recordist: ‘The Village Rockstar’

Best Music Director: ‘Kaatru Veliyidai’ by Mani Ratnam

Best Song: Kaatru Veliyidai (AR Rahman)

Best Background Score: ‘Mom’ (AR Rahman)

Best Makeup Artist: Ram Rajak

Best Costume: Govinda Mandal for ‘Nagar Kirtan’

Best Production Design: ‘Take Off’ (Malayalam) Santosh Raman

Best Editing: ‘Village Rockstar’ (Assamese) – Reema Das

Best VFX: ‘Baahubali 2’

Special Jury Award: Nagar Kirtan

Best Lyrics: ‘March 22’ (Kannada film) song: ‘Muthuratna’

Best Telegu Film: ‘Ghazi’

Best Gujarati Film: ‘DHH’

Best Action Direction: ‘Baahubali 2’

Best Choreography: ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ (Gori Tu Latth Maar) by Ganesh Acharya

Best Tamil Film: ‘To Let’

Best Bengali Film: ‘Mayurakshi’

Best Hindi Film: ‘Newton’, directed by Amit Masurkar, star cast: Rajkummar Rao

Best Kannada Film: ‘Hebbettu Ramakka’

Best Oriya film: ‘Hello Aarsi’

Best Film in Jasari: ‘Sinjar’

Akshay Kumar was awarded with the National Award for Rustom and Sonam Kapoor was awarded with special mention for Neerja.

Below is the list of special mention awards of 65th National Film Awards

Marathi Film: ‘Morkhya’

Oriya Film: ‘Hello Mirror’

Parvathy, ‘Take Off’

Pankaj Tripathi, ‘Newton’

Best Critic On Cinema Award: Giridhar Jha, Special Mention to Sunil Mishra

Best Short Film Fiction: ‘Maiyat’

Best Film On Family Values: ‘Happy Birthday’

Best Direction: Pravash Ch Nivandan, Nagraj Manule

Best Cinematography: ‘Eye Test’, ‘Don’

Best Investigative Film: ‘1984 When The Sun Did Not Rise’

Best Animation Film: ‘Fish Curry’, ‘Maachar Jhol’

Special Jury Award: ‘The Old Man’, ‘Monday’

Best Adventure Film: ‘Ladakh Chale Rickshaw Waale’

Non-Feature Films: Best Educational Film ‘The Girls We Were’ and ‘The Women We Are’

As of now, only the announcement has taken place and the actual awards ceremony will be held on May 3, which will be presented by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim won the best supporting actress.