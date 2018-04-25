Suicide attack in Pakistan kills five policemen, injures seven

At least five policemen were killed and seven others were injured in a suicide attack in Pakistan’s southwestern city of Quetta on Tuesday. A statement regarding Pakistan suicide attack was issued from the army’s Inter-Services Public Relations.

As per ISPR statement, a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden vest near a police van on the airport road in Quetta, that killed five policemen on the spot and injuring seven others. The incident took place in the Quetta, the provincial capital of southwest Balochistan province.

The two suicide bombers were killed by the security forces in a separate suicide attack when they tried to target a check post of Frontier Corps, a paramilitary force in Pakistan at Mian Ghundi near western bypass area.

However no casuality was reported at Frontier Crops check post. Local media reported that two suicide bombers attacked Mian Ghundi camp and killed two security personnel. As per GEO News, eight others were also injured in the check post attack.

No group or individual claimed the responsibility for the attacks yet.