T Series buys Saaho Hindi dubbing rights for whopping Rs 150 crore

Prabhas is collaborating with director Sujeeth for his upcoming flick Saaho, after the success of Baahubali.

As per the latest reports, the Hindi dubbing rights of Saaho have been sold to filmmaker Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series for a whopping Rs 150 crore.

It was earlier reported that Saaho will be dubbed in three languages like Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Sahoo release date is expected to be in early next year and the pre-release business is going well and has been creating some new records.

Saaho features Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma, Jackie Shroff and few others. V Vamshi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati are producing the fil under UV Creations banner.