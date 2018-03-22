Table tennis player Soumyajit Ghosh to miss CWG 2018, following rape charges

India’s youngest national Table Tennis champion Soumyajit Ghosh has been accused of rape charges and may miss Common Wealth Games 2018.

Soumyajit Ghosh has been accused of allegedly raping a teenage girl and FIR has been lodged against him at the Barasat Women Police Station in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. She alleged that she was forced to undergo abortion. The 18 year old girl filed a complaint against the player who is an Arjuna awardee.

The girl alleged that Soumyajit Ghosh raped her on the pretext of marrying her as she was in a relationship with him for the last three years. The tennis player was booked under IPC sections for rape, criminal conspiracy and causing miscarriage without women’s consent and cheating.

Soumyajit Ghosh denied the charges and said: “All this is false. I agree we were in a relationship. I never hid it. During my Arjuna award presentation, I even took her and her mother along with me to New Delhi. This news has devastated me and I’m heartbroken that it has happened so close to the CWG. I had planned to come back to India before departing for Gold Coast but now… I’m talking to my lawyer and hopefully the legal problems will be sorted out as soon as possible,”.