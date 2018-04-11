Tamannaah Bhatia to join Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Tamannah Bhatia is all set to share screen space with Chiranjeevi in his upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, a period film.

This will be her first offer to act with Megastar and she earlier expressed her interest to work with him. When she was offered the role in this period drama, she immediately accepted the offer as it would be a great opportunity to be a part of such films and to act with Chiranjeevi.

Director Surender Reddy was looking for an A-lister who can perform well for an impactful character and he though Tamannaah would do justice to that role.

With this, Tamannah joined the club of the actresses who worked with both father and son. Tamannah worked with Ram Charan in Racha.