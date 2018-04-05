Tamannaah to join other stars for performance in IPL 11 opening ceremony

Tamannaah is all set to rock with her performance in IPL opener and will join other long list of stars like Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Hrithik Roshan and Parineeti Chopra etc.

The opening ceremony of Indian Premier League features glamourous performances by film stars who would light up the stage every year. IPL 2018 is all set to start from April 7 and in this season, Tamannaah will join other celebrities to perform.

Ranveer Singh was supposed to perform in the closing ceremony but stepped out due to his shoulder injury in the last minute.

A popular theatre complex named Udhayam in Tamil Nadu wants to screen the IPL live and reportedly asked for permission to do to get respite the ongoing Tamil film industry strike. But that may not be possible as the broadcast rights are with the BCCI.

They issued a statement that reads: “Since there have been no new film releases, we haven’t been getting any revenue and the government hasn’t gotten their GST as well. For our as well as the government’s benefit, we request you to grant us permission to live screen the VIVO IPL 2018 at our theatre.”