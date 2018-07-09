Team India looks in good shape to compete in England Test series

It has been a blessing in disguise for Team India to have started off the England Tour with the shorter version of the game. This would give the players acclimatized to the English weather and playing conditions.

Now that India has won the three-match T20 series, one can only say that the team is in good shape ahead of the five-match Test series. The team will get more experience of the English conditions thanks to the ODI series fitted between the T20Is and the Test series.

The only minus one could say is that India will get to play only three ODIs before the challenging Test series begins. Nevertheless, this is a much well-planned overseas tour for Team India compared to the South African tour where they didn’t have any warm-up games and had to get straight into the Test series.

Of course, the Test team is not quite the same as the T20 or the ODI team but there are players who are part of all the three formats, especially skipper Virat Kohli, who is waiting eagerly to score at least one century in the upcoming five-match test series.

Coming back to the T20 series, it was a clinical performance from Team India with both the bat and the ball. In the second T20, the batting failed but the bowlers still fought hard to make the match competitive.

It can be recalled that India had won the first T20I at Manchester by 8 wickets with Lokesh Rahul scoring an unbeaten 101 from 54 balls in a run chase of 160. In the second T20I at Cardiff, India recovered from 22 for 3 to score 148 for 5 with skipper Virat Kohli scoring a confident-boosting 47. India lost by five wickets but ensured that England won with only two balls to spare.

In the third T20I at Bristol, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya had a great day and their combination led India to a 7-wicket win. While Hardik Pandya picked up four wickets and made 33*, Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 100 from 56 balls to help India chase down 199 with eight balls to spare.