Telugu heroine Sri Reddy strips off clothes over casting couch in Tollywood

Telugu heroine Sri Reddy stripped off her clothes in front of video cameras and photographers and went topless outside the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce at the Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad to support protest against casting couch in Tollywood.

This incident took place on Saturday morning and Sri Reddy Mallidi aka Vimala Mallidi alleged that she was sexually exploited by directors and producers. She threatened that she would expose the names who asked her to send inappropriate pictures and videos to get offers in films.

Sri Reddy came to the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce in a salwar kameez and initiated removing her clothes one by one in front of video cameras and photographers and settled with undergarments.

She said on her stripping off clothes: “This is the only way I can think of expressing my grief. If I have shown myself nude to several people in the film industry and despite that have got no roles, the only way I can protests is by going nude publicly,”.

Sri Reddy said that she would make the casting couch issue bigger if film producers did not encourage local talented people. She added: “They give roles to actresses imported from Mumbai or others places, whereas we local girls are only sexually exploited on the promise of being given roles,”.

Sri Reddy also made allegations against MAA (Movie Artists Association) that she was denied membership despite acting in three films namely Zindagi, Nenu Nanna Abaddam & Aravind 2.

She said that she applied for the membership card but she did not get it. Sri Reddy also said that she sent nude photos and videos to many prominent persons in Telugu Film Industry after they promised her to offer a role. But she was not given any offers but sexually exploited.

She told to TOI that they take advantage of women who want to act in films and said: “They see the videos and give no roles. They have even asked for live nude videos from me. That is the extent to which they go to take advantage of women who seek roles,”.

She spoke to media persons in front of Telugu Chambers and questioned: “Why Telugu actors like me don’t get a chance. They should give 75 per cent chances to Telugu people in films. I want membership in Telugu film chamber. Why are they not giving it? I have done three films.”

“They will ask us to send inappropriate pictures and videos. Are we girls or things to play with? But we will not get an opportunity,”.

Sri Reddy said that no roles were offered to Telugu girls in Tollywood and alleged that Telugu girls are only sexually exploited and said that she was exploited sexually.

Banjara Hills police reached the spot after getting information about the heroine stripping clothes and staged a protest. After many grievances were raise, police counseled her and shifted her.