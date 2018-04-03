Telugu V6 News reader Radhika Reddy commits suicide in Hyderabad

Telugu V6 news reader Radhika Reddy aged 36 committed suicide in Moosapet area in Hyderabad on late Sunday night due to depression.

She came back from work on Sunday night and went to the fifth floor of her apartment and jumped from there. She left a suicide note that no one is responsible for her death and her brain is her enemy.

Her body was found at Srivila Apartments at around 10:50 PM on Sunday. She came back from her work after her news bulletin at 9:30 in V6 Channel on Sunday night and went straight to the terrace and jumped from there.

She had a severe head injury and died on the spot. She had a leg fracture and multiple blunt injuries. Suicide note was recovered from her hand bag and a case has been filed and police are investigating the case.

She was in depression for past few months and she divorced her husband six months ago. Telugu V6 anchor Radhika was staying with her parents and sister and is having a 14-year old son who is mentally challenged and is going to school.