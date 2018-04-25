Ten killed, many injured in illegal oil well fire in Indonesia Aceh province

At least ten people were killed and dozens were injured when fire broke out at an illegal oil well in Aceh Province in Indonesia.

Massive fire broke out at around 1:30 AM due to an oil spill in a residential area and the fire spread to at least three houses which were not able to be controlled mid-morning.

Ten bodies have been recovered at the fire accident site and death toll is expected to rise with time and injured people were being treated at local hospitals. Fire fighters rushed to the spot and a state-owned oil company Pertamina is assisting them.

East Aceh features many small-scale oil mining operations that are mostly operated illegally by local villagers.