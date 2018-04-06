Tollywood actress Laya to make a comeback as mom for Anu Emmanuel

Yesteryear actress Laya is all set to make a comeback in Tollywood for an upcoming movie under Sreeu Vaitla’s direction.

In this project, Laya will be seen acting as a mother for the leading actress Anu Emmanuel. Laya was offered this role as the most of the movie will be shot in America as we know that the popular actress of the last decade got settled in the United States now.

Laya was last seen in Brahmalokam to Yamalokam via Bhulokam and now she will be featured in Ravi Teja’s movie Amar Akbar Anthony.