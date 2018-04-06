Tractor falls into canal in Nalgonda district killing nine women

Around nine women were killed after a tractor overturned and fell into an irrigation canal of the Alimineti Madhava Reddy Project in Nalgonda district near Waddipatla village in the early morning hours of Friday.

When the tractor fell into the canal, there were 30 agricultural labourers on it and all of them were on their way to work. The injured people were taken to nearby hospital and are getting their treatment for their injuries.

It is expected that the death toll in the tractor accident in Telangana may rise. The victims were identified as Ramavath Sona (70), Ramavath Jeeja (65), Jorkela Dwali (30), Ramavath Keli (50), Banavath Beri (55), Ramavath Kansali (50), Ramavath Bharathi (35) and Ramavath (30).

A massive operation has been launched by the authorities to retrieve the bodies of the people from the canal with the help of local swimmers.