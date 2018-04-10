Truck overturns on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, kills 17 and injures 15

The speeding truck carrying labourers overturned on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway killing 17 people and injuring 15 others.

The truck accident took place in Satara district of western Maharashtra in the early hours of Tuesday.

All the people travelling in the truck were construction labourers belonging to Bijapur district of Karnataka and were going towards Pune when the accident took place at around 4:30 AM on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway passing throught the district.

The driver lost control of the truck over the wheels at an accident-prone stop near Khambatki ghat. Then it overturned as it rammed into a barricade. The 17 labourers died on the spot leaving behind 15 people with injuries.

Khandala police rushed to the accident spot after being informed and shifted the injured people to a nearby hospital.

Police are trying to know about the reason for the accident and they suspect that the accident resulted from driver’s lack of concentration as he was driving constantly and was deprived of sleep. The dead bodies were sent for postmortem and are in the process to identify them.