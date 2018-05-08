Two killed and 14 injured as trains collide in Germany in Aichach

Posted on 8th May 2018

Two people have been killed and 14 others were injured after a cargo train and a passenger train collided in Aichach, 50 kn west oh Munich in southern Germany on Monday.

The deceased persons have been identified as the driver of the passenger train and a female passenger. Emergency services attended the train collision spot.

The passenger train hit the stationary cargo train on May 7 in southern Germany. One of the injured person is in serious condition. The passenger train was travelling from Augsburg to Ingolstadt when it hit the cargo train near a station in Aichach town.

The driver of the cargo train was not injured and the authorities are investigating the reason for the collision.

