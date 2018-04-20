Two youth stabs teenager to rob mobile in Bengaluru, arrested

Two youth have been arrested by Byatarayanapura police for allegedly stabbing a teenager to death for resisting from robbing him for a mobile phone.

The accused youth are identified as Saddam Hussain alias Siddique alias Thola aged 20 and Mohammed Shafi aged 19 years. The accused youth are residents of Gangondanahalli in Chandra Layout. They robbed a mobile phone from Rahul (Siddesh) aged 18 on the night of April 12.

Rahul was a resident of Deepanjalinagar who was working as a staff in a cinema theatre in Mallathahalli near Nagarabhavi. He was attacked at around 11 PM near Quality Biscuit Factory’s old building near Nayandahalli Metro Station while he was walking home after work. Rahul was stabbed to death and his mobile phone was robbed.