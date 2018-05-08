Venkatesh Varun Tej multistarrer film to go on floors in June

Venkatesh and Varun Tej multi-starrer movie is all set to start its shooting in June with the title F2: Fun and Frustration.

Anil Ravipudi is the director for F2: Fun and Frustration and Dil Raju’s production house has officially announced that the film will go on floors in June. The film makers also announced that Tamannaah and Mehreen will be heroines in the movie.

Venkatesh and Mahesh Babu are often credited as the actors for making multistarrer movies popular in Tollywood. Venkatesh is continuing that tradition with next generation actors as well. Dil Raju is the producer of this film and want to start the shooting at the earliest.

The filmmakers want to wrap up the film before Dussehra and also actor Varun Tej also want to finish up the project at the earliest as he signed other project.

Varun Tej was last seen in a romantic entertainer, Tholiprema and is now busy with his upcoming project with director Sankalp Reddy of The Chazi Attack. He will be seen as an astronaut in this Sci-fic movie and Venkatesh will be seen essaying the role of a teacher in this F2: Fun and Frustration.

We know that Venkatesh was popular as a teacher in Sundarakanda.