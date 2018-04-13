Vidya Balan keeps her decision pending over weeks to act in NTR biopic

Vidya Balan has been delaying her decision in NTR’s biopic after she was offered a role under Teja’s direction since last month.

Vidya Balan was approached for the role of Basavatharakam (Sr NTR’ wife) inTeja’s NTR biopic three weeks ago and she did not confirm her intention yet.

The filmmakers are getting apprehended as she is delaying it. She was also earlier approached for a Malayalam film in 2017 and she thought about it for so much time, she backed out of the project and her role was done by Manju Warrier. Now she is doing the same thing as same incident took place with Malayalam filmmakers.

Even though the film makers are confident that Vidya Balan will do the role, the previous situation is still haunting them.

Vidya Balan and film makers had a meeting in which she pressed for a few things like she wanted the film makers to shoot all her scenes in the script and also to ensure that all those scenes will be there in the final cut. The filmmakers are just too happy to oblige her.