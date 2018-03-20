Vijay Devarakonda first look from his next to be revealed soon

Vijay Devarakonda became popular with the success of his previous film Arjun Reddy and his fans are waiting for his first look from his next project after he announced his next film and also stated that the first of the film will be released soon.

Vijay Devarakonda first look from his next project will be unveiled on March 23. The film makers have confirmed the news that the first from Vijay Devarakonda’s upcoming project will be released this Friday on March 23.

In this much anticipated film, Vijay Devarakonda will be seen as a taxi waalah and there has been a lot of buzz about this film. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the first look of this venture and the film makers are expecting that the first look will definitely take the audience by a storm after it is released.

Rahul Sankrityan is the director for this film and is planned to release in the second half of the year.