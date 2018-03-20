VK Sasikala husband Natarajan Maruthappa aged 74 dies in Chennai

Jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala’s husband Natarajan Maruthappa aged 74 died at a corporate hospital in Chennai on Tuesday.

Shanmuga Priyan, chief operating officer of Gleneagles Global Health City issued an official release stating: “It is with profound grief and sorrow that we announce the sad demise of Natarajan Maruthappa at 1.35 am today”.

Natarajan Maruthappa complained of severe chest infection and was admitted to the Gleneagles Global hospital on Saturday (March 16) where he was put on ventilator support and was kept in intensive care unit (ICU). He previously underwent a kidney transplant in 2017.

Natarajan’s body was afterwards kept at his Besant Nagar residence for the people to pay homage. His body will be taken to his native village in Thanjavur district for the final rites as reported by his close relatives. The family has been anticipating the possible parole for Sasikala.

Sasikala was arrested and jailed after she was convicted in Rs 66.6 crore disproportionate assets case and is in four year jail term in Bengaluru Parappana Agrahara prison since February 2017. She was granted emergency parole in October 2017 when Natarajan underwent kidney transplant.

M Natarajan was an avid Tamil activist and was running a vernacular magazine ‘Puthiya Paarvai’. He worked as a Public Relations Officer with the state government.

Natarajan was one of the family members of Sasikala who was expelled by late TN Chief Minister and then AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa from the party in 2011. Even though Sasikala was expelled, she again came closer to Jayalalithaa.

VK Sasikala was married to Natarajan Maruthappa for 33 years and he was the first person to introduce Sasikala to Jayalalithaa.